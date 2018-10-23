Matrics at school for deaf delayed from writing exam

Exams at St Thomas School for the Deaf in King William's Town were delayed this morning by 30 non-teaching staff who locked the school gates and barred anyone from entering.

The kitchen, hostel staff, security and drivers affiliated to Nehawu are protesting over unpaid over time monies that they claim date back to 2013.

Even though the nine Grade 12 pupils who were supposed to sit for English paper one at 9am and invigilators were allowed inside by 10am they only started writing after 10.30am.

According to a teaching staff member the pupils were being counselled before the exam. There is currently a strong police presence at the school as the protestors continue with their actions.