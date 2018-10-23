Omotoso judge says he won't stand down
Pastor’s bid for Makaula’s recusal now likely to be heard in Bloefontein’s Supreme Court of Appeal
A defence bid to unseat the judge in the rape trial of alleged sex predator pastor Timothy Omotoso was rejected on Monday and the matter now appears to be headed for the Supreme Court of Appeal. Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann asked judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself, citing a long list of complaints, among them claims of favouritism towards a young woman witness and prejudice.
