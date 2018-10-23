Students give girl, 8, the freedom of walking

Fitting artificial limbs initiative praised for positive impact in ORT

Despite not having official accreditation, students studying towards a BSc in Prosthetics and Orthotics at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) are still having a positive impact in the community. One community member to receive help from the students is Aphelele Diwu, an eight-year-old girl who was born without a right leg.

