Taxi boss shot, 3 men in hiding as tensions simmer
An East London taxi boss is recovering in hospital after he was shot and wounded on Saturday evening outside his Mdantsane NU13 home. Three members of a rival taxi association and their drivers have fled the province amid fears of another taxi war. Michael Mpunga, 64, the chairperson of the Mdantsane East London Taxi Association (Meta), was shot three times.
