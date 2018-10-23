The acting provincial police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal‚ Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi‚ on Tuesday called for action to be taken against them‚ after a video of the young couple arriving with a police contingent went viral on social media.

The video shows a group of men and women in blue marching in front of the armoured vehicle‚ which has its blue lights on.

The marching officers appear to be in full police uniform and are carrying their shields.

The crowd screams in adoration with others snapping pictures.

An officer releases some green smoke as a prelude to the couple exiting the vehicle.

Dressed in red‚ gold and black‚ the couple then appears amid the plume of smoke‚ pausing for pictures alongside their police escorts.

Forming a guard around them‚ the police walk the couple down the runway.

The incident is believed to have happened in Newcastle.

“I am deeply disturbed by what I observed. I have instructed that these police officials that appear in that video be investigated in terms of our disciplinary regulations as their conduct is not in line with our code of conduct and the objectives of the SAPS as per the constitution of this country‚” Mkhwanazi said.

“I am in agreement with the majority of citizens who voiced their concern on social media‚ that our resources could have been put to better use‚” he said.

By Tuesday afternoon‚ the video had received over 42‚000 views and scores of comments.

“I once called 10111 because we were in danger and was told there was no police van. So now I know what they use the resources for‚” commented one person.

Others however‚ said there was nothing wrong with the police doing some goodwill for the youth.

“Please understand that a policeman is also a human being and is entitled to a bit of fun‚ ask me. I wore that uniform for 25 years. Until a person has worn that uniform you will not know what a policeman goes through every time he books on duty‚” commented a former police officer.