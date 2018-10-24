News

Chilling plot revealed after Estina dairy farm beneficiary is killed

By Bongani Fuzile - 24 October 2018
The Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State has been at the centre of allegations of money laundering by the Gupta family.
Image: ALon Skuy

An audio clip, in which two men discuss putting a man’s head under a train for money, has farmers in the Free State town of Vrede spooked.

But police say they are not actively investigating a link between the murder last week of an outspoken Vrede farmer and the audio recording, in which the men discuss a hit on the chairman of the local farming association.

