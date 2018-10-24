Chilling plot revealed after Estina dairy farm beneficiary is killed
An audio clip, in which two men discuss putting a man’s head under a train for money, has farmers in the Free State town of Vrede spooked.
But police say they are not actively investigating a link between the murder last week of an outspoken Vrede farmer and the audio recording, in which the men discuss a hit on the chairman of the local farming association.
