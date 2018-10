A few days after he was arrested and accused of the robbery‚ rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius‚ Eben van Niekerk wrote a letter to her parents saying sorry for what he did to their daughter.

But that letter would never reach them‚ and on Tuesday Van Niekerk told the Cape Town High Court he only wrote it because he thought it would help his case.

