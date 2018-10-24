No finality in League conference question

No finality has yet been reached in the Mthatha High Court matter where Mputumi Duba is asking for the setting aside of the ANC Youth League conference. Last month, the league held its conference in Ngqushwa and Duba is asking the court to nullify it saying it was not convened correctly. Current national ANCYL chairperson Collen Maine is one of the 23 respondents cited in the court papers.

