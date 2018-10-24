Protest disrupts traffic on N2 between Butterworth and Dutywa

Traffic on the N2 between Butterworth and Dutywa was disrupted on Wednesday morning by protesting students from King Hintsa TVET college.

Eastern Cape Transport spokesman Unathi Bhonqise said law enforcement officers are on the scene dispersing protesters and clearing the road.

He said the protest action started at 5.30am. “There’s a protest that is negatively affecting the flow of traffic. Traffic is beginning to flow better than before." He said some of the students were injured during the protest. “They used road construction signs to block the road and some [signs] were even burnt which is very disturbing and may contribute to accidents in the long run.”

In a memorandum sent to DispatchLive, the students gave a list of their grievances, including having insufficient lecturers. They were also demanding full access to a computer lab.

“We also want to see our scripts after marking so that every student will be comfortable with his or her mark, on top of that we would like it that each and every student gets their DP recording on paper."