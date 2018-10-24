WATCH | An 'icon gone too soon' - Mzansi mourns for HHP

As news of the death of rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo spread on Wednesday afternoon, his fans and friends took to social media to pay tribute to him.

TheMusic and Lightshitmaker's publicist and wife, Lerato Sengadi, confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE from the scene.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.

Details of the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy.

HHP had in the past opened up about suffering from depression.

Those close to the star flooded Twitter with messages of condolences.

AKA said that another HHP's death marked another "icon gone too soon".