Helen Suzman‚ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and George Bizos are some of the 20 names the Gauteng government has proposed to be used to name provincial roads.

“The ANC government in Gauteng believes that it has a conscious role to play in promoting an inclusive South African identity with the naming of transport infrastructure. It has a duty to honour those who have played significant roles in the struggle against apartheid and who have made profound contributions to the development of our country‚” the provincial government said in a statement.

The provincial government said it had identified 20 provincial roads to be named and or renamed for eminent political‚ business‚ labour‚ sporting and literary figures across the social and political spectrum.

The roads to be renamed include the R59‚ which is to be named Helen Suzman Drive‚ the William Nicol Drive to be named Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ the R103 to be named George Bizos‚ the N14 to be called John Beaver “JB” Marks Freeway and the R50 to be known as Joost van der Westhuizen Drive.

“Finally‚ the ANC government supports the previous proposal of the Emfuleni municipality to name the R82 (Old Vereeniging Road) in honour of Advocate Duma Nokwe.”

/gw