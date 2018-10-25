5 burn to death in home blaze
Ikhwezi township residents in Mthatha have been left shaken after five people were burnt to death while one narrowly survived in what is believed was a brazen revenge attack. This happened at Gerald Spilkin Street in the early hours of Wednesday, confirmed provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.