Call to release sex-for-jobs report

Nehawu warns of mass strike if action is not taken over 2014 scandal

Premier Phumulo Masualle must release and implement the recommendations of the sex-for-jobs scandal investigation and fire some “deadwood managers” in seven days – or else workers will go on strike. These were some of the demands of the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in a memorandum that members handed to Masualle on Wednesday.

