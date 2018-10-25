Call to release sex-for-jobs report
Nehawu warns of mass strike if action is not taken over 2014 scandal
Premier Phumulo Masualle must release and implement the recommendations of the sex-for-jobs scandal investigation and fire some “deadwood managers” in seven days – or else workers will go on strike. These were some of the demands of the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in a memorandum that members handed to Masualle on Wednesday.
