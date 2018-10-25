Drugs and alcohol plague Ilitha
A concerned tavern owner from Ilitha, Berlin, hosted a drug and substance abuse campaign in the township on Wednesday, calling on residents to come up with a solution to what he called a “rife” problem. Nolizwi Skarfu said since arriving in Ilitha in 1988, the level of drugs and substance abuse has increased over the recent years.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.