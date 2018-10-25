Zak Valentine was concerned about the whereabouts of his cats and whether he would still be able to sell his house after discovering the bloodied body of his wife in a bedroom‚ the South Gauteng High Court heard on Thursday.

Valentine and his co-accused‚ Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20‚ are accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016. Added to that are charges of robbery‚ aggravated assault‚ racketeering‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ fraud and identity theft.

They pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ fraud and intimidation.

Estelle Schutte‚ a principal estate agent‚ told the court on Thursday that she and a colleague had made an appointment with Valentine to do a valuation of his house on October 4‚ 2012.

"He was not there when we got to the complex. We called him and he said he would be there in ten minutes."

When Valentine arrived‚ Schutte said they followed him into the house. "He opened the garage and we followed him. He had keys in his hands. As we walked in‚ he called out for his wife and said‚ 'Liefie‚ liefie'."

Schutte said Valentine then walked into his bedroom while they waited in the lounge.

"We heard him scream‚ saying: 'Liefie‚ oh no‚ liefie'.

"We rushed into the bedroom. It was dark. The curtains were drawn. I asked him to open the curtains. I could see the body of a woman."

Schutte said his wife Mikeila had been "neatly tucked in" to bed like a child. She had stab wounds and there was a lot of blood‚ said Schutte.

"We went back to the lounge. He [Valentine] said I should go back to check if she was really dead."

"He asked about the cats. I told him I don't know anything about the cats. He said we must find the cats."

Schutte asked Valentine to phone someone and tell them what had happened. "I asked him if there was no one he could call. He said he was going to call his dad. He called his dad and made a sound as if he was crying.

"He kept on asking me if we would still be able to sell the property. I told him that we had cancelled the appointment with the client."

"He did not show any concern about her death‚" Schutte said. She found it strange that he was calm after losing his wife.

"He was so calm. We were shaking."

The trial continues on Friday.

