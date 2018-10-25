LISTEN | HHP: My biggest fear is dying inadequate
As fans and those close to HHP grapple to come to terms with his death‚ a prophetic interview where the hip-hop star opened up about his fears of dying without fulfilling his purpose just months before has resurfaced.
The musician‚ who died on Wednesday at his Johannesburg home spoke to DJ Fresh on Metro FM earlier this year about his life and attempt to break back into the spotlight.
When asked by DJ Fresh about what he feared the most‚ HHP gave a near-poetic sermon on death and his purpose in life.
"My biggest fear is dying inadequate‚ dying not having done what I need to do. I have thought to myself...I realised that I have a calling and I need to reach that."
The motswako rapper then quoted his close friend ProKid‚ who died just a few months after the interview‚ leaving HHP in deep shock and sadness.
"Right now‚ every day I wake up and I'm like: 'People aren't ready for this new Jabba'. My prayer is; 'God‚ you kept me alive. Please keep me alive because it will be sad for me to stop before I let people not knowing what's up."
Cava the full interview below where HHP talks about his previous suicide attempts:
Just two months ago HHP took to Instagram to speak about the frustrations of the industry and how he had been struggling to release his latest album.
He gave fans a glimpse of his state of mind.
"I’m finding the most challenging scripture in the Bible for me‚ to be Luke 6: 27-30. 'But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies‚ do good to those who hate you...Lately I speak my mind at any occasion; but somehow this scripture muzzles me. It tells me the battle isn’t mine to begin with. It’s so hard to watch injustice done to you."
