As fans and those close to HHP grapple to come to terms with his death‚ a prophetic interview where the hip-hop star opened up about his fears of dying without fulfilling his purpose just months before has resurfaced.

The musician‚ who died on Wednesday at his Johannesburg home spoke to DJ Fresh on Metro FM earlier this year about his life and attempt to break back into the spotlight.

When asked by DJ Fresh about what he feared the most‚ HHP gave a near-poetic sermon on death and his purpose in life.

"My biggest fear is dying inadequate‚ dying not having done what I need to do. I have thought to myself...I realised that I have a calling and I need to reach that."

The motswako rapper then quoted his close friend ProKid‚ who died just a few months after the interview‚ leaving HHP in deep shock and sadness.

"Right now‚ every day I wake up and I'm like: 'People aren't ready for this new Jabba'. My prayer is; 'God‚ you kept me alive. Please keep me alive because it will be sad for me to stop before I let people not knowing what's up."

Cava the full interview below where HHP talks about his previous suicide attempts: