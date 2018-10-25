What can a grade R learner cook? A lot‚ say chefs.

Chef Khanya Mzongwana said children can adapt to the kitchen at a “surprisingly” young age and it is a way for parents to connect with them.

“Have you seen Master Chef Junior? Have you seen what these kids make?” Mzongwana said.

“You must introduce the wonder of ingredients to kids and cooking will never be boring for them … Engage their senses. They must know how things taste when they’re raw‚ how things taste in different stages.”

The Houghton Muslim Academy in Johannesburg recently asked their grade R to two learners to prepare a main dish‚ drink and dessert for an assignment‚ with the help of an adult.

The learners had to cook the food at home and had 40 minutes at school to finish up the assignment‚ which needed a theme. The school postponed the assignment on Wednesday to next year after parents complained.

“Our objective‚ when we considered this activity‚ was to invite you into the school environment so that you can spend time with your child as they perform and share in a fun and practical out-of-classroom setting. The assessment mark was of secondary importance‚” the school said.