Police question four men for 'tailing' money vehicle
A car with four occupants which was “tailing” a cash-in-transit vehicle for a “long time” was dramatically stopped by the police in Hemmingways and its occupants questioned for plotting to rob the vehicle. Cambridge police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the car was stopped by multiple police units at 5pm at the traffic circle near the entrance of the busy mall.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.