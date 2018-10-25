Police question four men for 'tailing' money vehicle

A car with four occupants which was “tailing” a cash-in-transit vehicle for a “long time” was dramatically stopped by the police in Hemmingways and its occupants questioned for plotting to rob the vehicle. Cambridge police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the car was stopped by multiple police units at 5pm at the traffic circle near the entrance of the busy mall.

