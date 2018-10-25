PSJ mayor wants Hawks to 'clean up'

Town council identifies R48.5m of potential irregular spending

The Port St Johns municipal council is calling in the Hawks to help investigate several of the beleaguered municipality’s in-frastructure projects dating back to 2011. At this early stage, and based on documents before council, at least R48.5m of PSJ expenditure is under scrutiny. The decision to bring in the Hawks was taken during a special council meeting held last Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.