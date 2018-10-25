This has to be the saddest day of my life- Khuli Chana devastated by HHP's death

Khuli Chana fought back tears and struggled to compose himself shortly after learning about his friend and hip-hop star HHP’s death.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after leaving HHP’s house on Wednesday an emotional Khuli said those close to the star had gathered and were in deep mourning.

“It is sad. It is the most heartbreaking thing. Everyone is there...I just don’t know how to paint a picture of everything. For me‚ it is just sadness. Unbelievable sadness.

This has to be the saddest day of my life. HHP had this vision that we would become successful. He was the most selfless person I had ever met. Everything I learnt‚ especially on how to move and treat people‚ I learnt from him. I learnt how to be humble from Jabba. He gave so much to see others succeed.”

“It really felt like he was picking up the pieces“HHP had been struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts for several years. Two years ago‚ SowetanLIVE reported that he had admitted to attempting suicide three times in 2015 and that he had visited an online suicide website in an attempt to help him get information on how to end his life.

Khuli said those close to the star remained hopeful that he would be able to overcome his struggles and were left shattered by his death.

“It breaks my heart because it really felt like he was picking up the pieces and it breaks my heart that he was never able to overcome that dark space he was in‚” Khuli said.