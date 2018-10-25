Where's the cash Tito?-Oscar

“Overtime and wages have crowded out other goods and services and capital investment, particularly in health, education and defence.

“In some cases, this has contributed to a build-up of unpaid invoices in provincial departments,” Mboweni said.

Making it harder, said Mabuyane, was that the Eastern Cape’s equitable share had been shrinking year-on-year and it would not be easy for provincial treasury to find the money.

“Provinces must find this money somewhere – where, I do not know. I know that in our province it is going to be very difficult,” said Mabuyane.

He said the new wage bill demand came at a time when the province was focusing on putting money into infrastructure and economic development.

In his speech, Mboweni also raised major concerns with the local government sphere, saying that municipalities were facing capacity constraints.

He said that in 2018, 113 municipalities adopted unfunded budgets, up from 83 in 2017.

Mboweni also revealed that municipalities owed more than R23bn to service providers – mainly to Eskom and water service agencies.

Mabuyane has also announced that in an effort to capacitate the local government sphere, the province was finalising the process of moving the directorate that deals with municipal finances from cooperative governance and traditional affairs to finance.

“Part of our discussion is that we are taking the directorate. It is a function of treasury to deal with issues of financial accountability and issues of proper implementation of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] and MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act],” Mabuyane said.

Mboweni also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to have a cabinet of no more than 25 members as government scrambles to rein in the burgeoning public sector wage bill, currently more than R500bn a year.

Mboweni made these remarks at a press briefing he hosted in parliament ahead of the mid-term budget speech.

Mboweni said if asked, he would advise Ramaphosa that it simply did not make “financial and political sense” to have a cabinet of 35 ministers, with each having a deputy minister, and some even two.

The public sector wage bill was the “biggest cost pressure on the budget,” accounting for 35% of consolidated government expenditure, he said.

Mboweni said this year’s civil service salary increases would exceed the budget by R30.2bn in the next three years.

About 85% of the increase in the wage bill was due to higher wages, not headcount increases.