Berlin November trots on

Horse-racing event will go on despite vandalism of property in the lead-up

The Eastern Cape’s premier horse-racing festival, the Berlin November, will go ahead as planned despite attempts by vandals to disrupt the event. Organisers on Thursday woke up to the shocking realisation that the race-course property had been vandalised. A transformer had been burnt, a stormwater bridge broken down and walkways that had been put in place to navigate between the marquees, were destroyed.

