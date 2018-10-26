News

BREAKING | Man shot and robbed of money on Grayston Drive

By Iavan Pijoos - 26 October 2018
Kotze said the man was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A man has been shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Grayston Drive in Sandton‚ Johannesburg on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgens Kotze said the man had been shot in his right upper arm. He was placed on advance life support care.

"He had a certain amount of money on him‚ we are not sure where it came from but [it] was taken from the car. It was definitely a robbery because they were not after the car‚" Kotze said.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not immediately comment on the incident.

Motorists can expect heavy delays in the area.

On Monday‚ a Hawks crime-fighting unit member was shot in an apparent daylight robbery on the nearby M1 highway.

The man sat in a BMW car which came under fire on the freeway. A woman in the same car was also shot and her bag was seemingly taken from the vehicle's boot. The Hawks man was off-duty and his relationship to the woman could not be confirmed.

