BREAKING | Man shot and robbed of money on Grayston Drive

A man has been shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Grayston Drive in Sandton‚ Johannesburg on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgens Kotze said the man had been shot in his right upper arm. He was placed on advance life support care.

"He had a certain amount of money on him‚ we are not sure where it came from but [it] was taken from the car. It was definitely a robbery because they were not after the car‚" Kotze said.

Kotze said the man was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not immediately comment on the incident.

Motorists can expect heavy delays in the area.

On Monday‚ a Hawks crime-fighting unit member was shot in an apparent daylight robbery on the nearby M1 highway.

The man sat in a BMW car which came under fire on the freeway. A woman in the same car was also shot and her bag was seemingly taken from the vehicle's boot. The Hawks man was off-duty and his relationship to the woman could not be confirmed.