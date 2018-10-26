Enoch Mgijima administrator talks about role
Provincial administrator in Enoch Mgijima local municipality, Vuyo Mlokoti, insists he is not taking over the role of municipal manager. Mlokoti said his terms of reference clearly stipulated that he was to deal with the finances of the municipality. In his first sit-down interview with the Dispatch since arriving last month, Mlokoti said there were instances where administrators also served as the municipal manager, but this was not the case in Enoch Mgijima, where acting municipal manager, Do...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.