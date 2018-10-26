Inmates get to take part in dialogue with officials

Acting commissioner says many offenders deserve a second chance

Convicted rapist Ndumiso Bethela, 40, who is serving a life sentence at the Mdantsane prison, on Thursday pleaded to be given a second chance, saying his 13-year-old daughter was growing up without a father-figure. Bethela was one of scores of prisoners who took part in the department of correctional service’s first round-table dialogue for officials and offenders at the West Bank prison.

