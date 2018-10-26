Life behind bars for rapist

Rapist Siyabonga Conjwayo will spend the rest of his life behind bars after the Mdantsane Regional Court sentenced him to two life terms on Monday.

He was arrested for raping a 46-year old woman in Unit P outside Mdantsane in December 2016.

Cambridge police spokesman Captain Mluleki Mbi said the 43-year-old Conjwayo dragged his victim outside a tavern in Unit P, severely beat her before repeatedly raping her at his shack. The victim was left with broken jaws from the ordeal.

The Mdantsane acting cluster commander, Brigadier Marinda Mills, welcomed the sentence and said it will serve as a deterrent to would-be rapists and will strengthen the police fight against women abuse.