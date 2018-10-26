Man breaks into prison to steal a car
Inmates often try to break out of prison, but an East London man broke into the Mdantsane prison facility and tried to steal an official’s car. The incident, which took place at 6am on Thursday, sparked fears of a prison escape among the nearby NU13 community. Eastern Cape correctional services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said it is unknown how the man gained entry to the facility.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.