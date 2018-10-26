Man breaks into prison to steal a car

Inmates often try to break out of prison, but an East London man broke into the Mdantsane prison facility and tried to steal an official’s car. The incident, which took place at 6am on Thursday, sparked fears of a prison escape among the nearby NU13 community. Eastern Cape correctional services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said it is unknown how the man gained entry to the facility.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.