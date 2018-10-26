Police rescue 12 ‘hungry’ goats

Eastern Cape police recovered 12 “hungry and thirsty” goats from an abandoned house in Manina forest in Engcobo on Thursday. According to police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni, members of the Elliot K9 Unit received a stock theft complaint that livestock had been stolen from a kraal in Kwa Gcina Village.

