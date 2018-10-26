Unqualified: 25 CFOs do not meet standards - Oscar

Finance MEC Mabuyane names posts not meeting minimum requirements

Twenty-five of the Eastern Cape’s 39 municipal chief financial officers do not meet the minimum requirements for their posts, says finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane. He was responding to questions asked by DA MPL Bobby Stevenson at the Bhisho legislature last week, including how many CFOs were qualified for their crucial positions.

