Bizana Chiefs can polish off Stars

Bizana Pondo Chiefs general manager Loyiso “Tsutsu” Jokweni says they can’t be complacent when they travel to play PE Stars in their ABC Motsepe League encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs, who are sitting at the summit of the log standings with 12 points, will meet Stars at the Nelson Mandela University’s 2nd Avenue Campus in Summerstrand.

Stars who finished third last season have remained in position seven with nine points in the current season.

According to Jokweni, that’s the reason Chiefs are expecting Stars to take them to task when the two sides collide.

“I’m sure that Stars’ plan is to move away from that position they are in right now and we don’t want to be the team they will use to make their comeback,” Jokweni said.

He said they wanted to collect as many goals as possible while the league was still open.

Chiefs have only lost [1-nil] one game out of five played since the 2018-19 season commenced and that was against Matta Milan.

Jokweni said their mistakes.

“We were playing away but that’s not the reason we lost that game.

“We just missed a lot of chances. After that game we sat down and discussed everything we thought we were struggling with.

“How did we lose that game because we had been scoring many goals but we couldn’t do it because we were lacking in the final third.”

Jokweni said the team’s management had a long engagement with the players they have learnt from before they departed for PE on Friday.

“We were trying to outline things that we should take into consideration.

“PE Stars might be further down on the log standings, but we should not forget that the log is not a true reflection of a team.

“They have a lot of experienced players like Elrio van Heerden who is a former Bafana Bafana midfielder and many other big names. “So we can’t go there and think it’s going to be easy, because we are playing in a very unpredictable league.

He said there were no injuries and they would try and finish the game before their hosts could cause any damage.