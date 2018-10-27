Dali Mpofu describes his mother as a big EFF supporter

EFF national chair Dali Mpofu has described his late mother Nosebenzile Doris as the "biggest supporter" of the party. Mpofu was sending a special tribute to his mother at her funeral at Qhugqwala village in King William’s Town on Saturday. “She was the biggest supporter of the EFF. She would tell me about our own rallies and I’d have to remind her that I’m the national chairperson of the EFF.

