Museum gives pads for girls
Madiba-inspired school the first to benefit from programme
Staff at the Nelson Mandela Museum dug deep into their own pockets to buy sanitary wear for pupils at a school that was built by late former president Nelson Mandela.
Xolilizwe Sangoni Technical High School was built and officially opened in 1995 with Madiba’s assistance, with the museum’s public management officer Nozodwa Matikinca-Yako saying this was the main reason why they decided to bring their outreach programme to the school.
“This whole year has been about celebrating the centenary and legacy of Madiba and we came up with the concept of Mandela Fridays where each Friday we have a different themed event.
“We recently held a clean-up campaign, but we are now starting with the sanitary drive and this is just the first school. We will be going around other schools throughout the rest of this year and the coming year,” said Matikinca-Yako.
She said poverty was rife in many rural communities and the museum had a responsibility to lend a hand where it could.
One of the school’s founding members and former principal, Nonkanyiso Dakuse, wrote a letter that set in motion the establishment of the technical school.
She said she was principal at the nearby Sangoni Junior Secondary school when she was approached by another principal at a nearby high school who was complaining about the school being too full.
“To understand how badly there was a need for another high school, the first Grade 10 class in 1995 had 312 pupils,” she said.
Dakuse said the school was community orientated and the museum donation meant that the community was still involved.
“I was here when the site was identified and I was here when all the community members rolled up their sleeves to help with the construction. No company was hired and that is Madiba’s legacy, that of working together,” said Dakuse.
Ongeziwe Mphiwa, a Grade 11 pupil said even though other pupils might be too embarrassed to admit it, “sometimes it was impossible for our families to afford sanitary wear”.
She said such gifts “would go a long way”.
“Our backgrounds differ as some of us are from well off families, while some are not.
“For those who cannot afford pads, it becomes embarrassing to ask for one, and that affects our confidence as well. It is also nice to see people from the museum at our school,” said an excited Mphiwa.
