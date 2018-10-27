Museum gives pads for girls

Staff at the Nelson Mandela Museum dug deep into their own pockets to buy sanitary wear for pupils at a school that was built by late former president Nelson Mandela.

Xolilizwe Sangoni Technical High School was built and officially opened in 1995 with Madiba’s assistance, with the museum’s public management officer Nozodwa Matikinca-Yako saying this was the main reason why they decided to bring their outreach programme to the school.

“This whole year has been about celebrating the centenary and legacy of Madiba and we came up with the concept of Mandela Fridays where each Friday we have a different themed event.

“We recently held a clean-up campaign, but we are now starting with the sanitary drive and this is just the first school. We will be going around other schools throughout the rest of this year and the coming year,” said Matikinca-Yako.