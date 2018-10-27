Pandor opens R200m library in East London
The R200m first of its kind university collaborative library in East London that will serve 18,000 students from three universities was officially opened BY higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor on Saturday. Named after Eastern Cape-born well renowned scholar, Phyllis Ntantala, the library situated on Hill and Church Street comprise of six floors with a spectacular view of the harbour and Mercedes Benz.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.