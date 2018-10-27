Shock over 18 baby deaths at Ingquza Hill
Toddlers died from malnutrition, health officials tell MEC Dyantyi
Eighteen babies have died from malnutrition in five months in Ingquza Hill. Health officials reported the alarming development to Eastern Cape social development MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi on Thursday. The babies died between April and September, the officials told the MEC during her visit to Kwa-Gcuda village in a far-flung and remote part of Lusikisiki.
