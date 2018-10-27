WATCH | Malema and EFF leadership at Nosebenzile Mpofu's funeral
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to deliver a special tribute to the late Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu,mother of the party's national chair Dali Mpofu in . The 86-year-old granny passed away last week. Hundreds of mourners are at the funeral at Qhugqwala Village in King William’s Town to pay their last respect.
