WATCH | Malema and EFF leadership at Nosebenzile Mpofu's funeral

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to deliver a special tribute to the late Nosebenzile Doris Mpofu,mother of the party's national chair Dali Mpofu in . The 86-year-old granny passed away last week. Hundreds of mourners are at the funeral at Qhugqwala Village in King William’s Town to pay their last respect.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.