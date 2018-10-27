WSU’s Mani finds strength in family

Having your face splashed all over the media, being arrested and dragged to court can take its toll on anyone.

And in such cases, those in the spotlight like Walter Sisulu University accounting student Sibongile Mani, rely on family and friends during their tough times.

Mani, who will be back in court on December 6, for her theft case relating to the R14m that was erroneously deposited into her NSFAS account last year, has also thrown herself into student politics.

Mani, 28, who names PAC founding president Robert Sobukwe as her role model, said she had received a lot of support from those close to her.

Mani told the Dispatch that her family, friends and comrades helped her to deal with the scandal and had learnt to deal with negative people.

“I get strength from my support system– family, friends and comrades. “I just ignore gossipers and do what I am here for, studying and helping students facing problems and challenges,” she said.

So what would she want the public to know about her?

“I will leave that one to history,” she said.

She is no stranger to leadership positions as she led the student body of PAC as its secretary last year – a year after joining it. Asked why she decided to join politics, she said: “I was driven by passion to help students and I chose Pasma because I believe that has the best interest of students.”

On Sobukwe, Mani said: “His life is a best example of courageous, fearless and principled leadership. As he correctly stated ‘true leadership demands complete subjugation of self, absolute honesty, integrity and uprightness of character, courage and fearlessness – and, above all, consuming love for one’s people’,” she said.