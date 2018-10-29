Areas evacuated‚ more firefighters deployed to battle George blaze

Three areas have been evacuated and more firefighters have been deployed to battle the blaze in George in the Western Cape on Monday.

“The fire is quite serious and we have evacuated three areas as a precaution. Other areas may follow and this is done to make sure that we protect people’s lives and the second priority is property.

“The problem is the interface between the town and the forest where this fire is coming from. It is coming down from the mountain‚ down the Outeniqua pass‚” Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre‚ Working on Fire and two municipalities were battling the raging blaze.

The Outeniqua Pass had also been closed until further notice.

GO GEORGE buses were transporting residents to the city hall where medical services‚ social services and other services were in place.

More than 400 firefighters were on the ground and more resources were being deployed.

Styan said the weather conditions prevented aerial support to help battle the blaze.

“There is a lot of wind and a lot of smoke so visibility is very‚ very poor. We can’t water-bomb these fires. We haven’t lost a structure yet and we haven’t had any reports on any injuries yet.

“We are urging people not to panic and to remain calm. The situation is being managed on the ground by extremely capable people. People just have to keep an ear out for instructions.”

Styan said they were hoping for a change in weather conditions and for some rain in the area.

