Call to preserve site of first Xhosa Bible

Those who worship the bottle instead of God are an insult to the institution of traditional leadership.

So said AmaMfengu’s Elangeni Traditional Council head Nkosi Mathandela Mabandla at the weekend.

He was speaking at the inauguration and royal enrobing of Nkosi Mziwenceba Mth’awungeni Makalima, of the Nguni clan, the headman of Sidwadweni administrative area and one of the AmaMfengu traditional leaders within the AmaMpondomise nation. Makalima was officially enrobed by Mabandla with a royal robe made of a gemsbok (nkakhama) skin.

The event was held on Friday in Sidwadweni village, near Tsolo.

AmaMpondomise’s royal family council senior member, Nkosi Vulindlela Mditshwa, Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa and Anglican Church of Southern Africa Mthatha Diocese head Bishop Nkosinathi Ndwandwe attended the event.

Bishop Ndwandwe, who anointed Nkosi Makalima with holy oil and presented him with a Bible, urged him to fear God.

Xasa added that he should also uphold SA’s constitution. Both the bishop and the MEC also stressed the importance of education for traditional leaders and society in general.

Mabandla slammed corrupt traditional leaders who sought to benefit themselves, and added that “bottle worship” destroyed the dignity of the institution of traditional leadership.

“Traditional leadership in the country has been destroyed by bottles of brandy.

“Don’t assist traditional leaders to worship the bottle.

“Rather help them and the nation by fighting the rot of immorality, and helping develop their people,” he said.

Makalima, 29, took over the reins in January, following the death of his father, Nkosi Malibongwe Makalima, in 2007.

His uncle, the Reverend Zukile Makalima, said it took 11 years for Makalima to take over because “we were grooming and nurturing him and wanted to ensure that he was ready to take over the reins”.

Each family in the nine villages, under the rule of Makalima in Sodwadweni, contributed R100 towards the event, while other individuals donated cows and sheep and tents.

Mabandla said drunkenness, laziness, bribery and immorality were “demons” destroying traditional leadership in SA.