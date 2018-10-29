Cop causes stir after chopper lands at EC mall

A Johannesburg police officer who landed a SAPS chopper at Nonesi Mall in Komani on Tuesday – allegedly to buy some fast food – had permission from neither the mall nor SAPS. He is now in hot water after pictures circulated on social media showing the helicopter parked in the mall parking lot and a man wearing a pilot jumpsuit queuing inside a fried chicken outlet.

