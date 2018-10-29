Former president FW de Klerk has been discharged from hospital‚ his foundation confirmed on Monday.

De Klerk was discharged from the Panorama Mediclinic following a successful procedure to treat pneumothorax on Saturday.

“Mr and Mrs De Klerk‚ as well as the foundation‚ would like to express their sincere thanks for all the good wishes and messages of support they have received over the past few days‚” the statement read

- TimesLIVE