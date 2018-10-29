Babalwa Mneno has once again dismissed accusations that she’s involved in trafficking young girls to rich guys for a fee‚ after getting a request from a young woman wanting her to take her under her wing.

Barbz took to Instagram over the weekend to post a DM she got from a Facebook user which read: “Hey. (I) am a young sexy girl who’s open to anything. Please take me under your wing.”

The socialite responded to the request for everyone to see‚ putting the young girl on blast.

In her response Barbz slammed those who were selling young girls’ dreams.

“What do these girls want? You people keep selling them dreams that Barbz does this and this and that?“

She said she was tired of assumptions that she was pimping people.

“I’m sick and tired of this bull. What’s my business if your sexy? I’m just tired.”

Babalwa made headlines in May when parody Twitter account @AdvBarryRoux shared a screenshot of a conversation in which it was suggested that Babalwa was a pimp.

She clapped back at the suggestion and said she had “never pimped a fly!”

“LOL. Me? The very same person that exposes these girls that try DM me about wanting to be pimped or hooked up with rich men? Lol. If I was one of them I would not do such‚ boo. Imagine collecting money in return for selling a poor innocent girl to some man?Really? Shame‚ you don’t know me‚” she said at the time.