Mthatha commuters stranded by cancelled flights

Four SA Airlink flights at the Mthatha airport had to be cancelled at the weekend after a Notice To Airman (NOTAM) was issued on Friday evening.

A NOTAM is filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.

The two Saturday and two Sunday flights between OR Tambo International airport and Mthatha, on Airlink's 35-seater, had to be cancelled, leaving more than 100 passengers stranded. Department of transport spokesman Unathi Binqose confirmed that all flights due to touch down and take off from the airport on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled.

He said the department had made provision to ferry stranded travellers by bus from Mthatha Airport to the airport in East London.

"The Department would like to issue a sincere apology to all those who have been inconvenienced by the unfortunate development of the past weekend at the Mthatha Airport," he said.

DispatchLive understands that an emergency services service provider downed tools after the department failed to pay them for weekend overtime, aviation sources confirmed this to DispatchLive.

Binqose said the department was not able to disclose how much is owed.