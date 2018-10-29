Naledi Pandor opens R200m library in East London

A R200m university library that will serve 18,000 students from three universities was officially opened in East London on Saturday by higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor. Named after the late Eastern Cape-born renowned political activist and scholar Phyllis Ntantala, the library was a culmination of a six-year partnership between Walter Sisulu University (WSU), University Fort Hare (UFH) and the University of South Africa (Unisa).

