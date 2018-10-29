Police rescue hijack victim from boot of car

A 60-year-old driver who was hijacked and locked in the boot of his car by hitch-hikers was rescued by Port Elizabeth police on Sunday.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni, the victim gave two men a lift and while he was driving the suspects ordered him to stop at gunpoint.

“He was then locked up in the boot of his vehicle and driven around by the suspects and more people got into the vehicle.”

Tonjeni said the vehicle was spotted five hours later by patrolling police.

“On seeing police the suspects speedily drove off. A vehicle chase ensued and in Kaunda Street, Soweto-on-Sea, the vehicle stopped and one armed male jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting at police members,” he said.

“The SAPS members returned fire and …managed to arrest all six suspects that were in the vehicle, including an 18-year-old suspect who shot at police. The 60-year-old hijack victim was rescued from the boot of the vehicle and was unharmed during the incident.”

The suspects, between 18 and 24 years old, will appear before the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for hijacking, possession of stolen vehicle, attempted murder, abduction and illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.