Andrew Turnbull's bail conditions relaxed

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 30 October 2018
The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has relaxed the bail conditions of alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull.

Turnbull is out on R10‚000 bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend‚ Chere Gray.

His original bail conditions stated that he was not to contact the complainant‚ her family or ex-husband and his family. He was not allowed to leave the Eastern Cape‚ except to attend court and report to the police daily.

His lawyer Nardus Grove asked the court on Tuesday to relax those bail conditions‚ allowing him to report to the Port Alfred police station twice a week instead of daily and let him travel in the Eastern Cape.

“He needs to travel outside Port Alfred to do business. I ask that he be allowed to travel in the Eastern Cape. He doesn’t need to leave the province‚” said Grove.

Turnbull and his father mostly do business outside of Port Alfred.

The court ruled that Turnbull could report to the Port Alfred police station three days a week — Monday‚ Wednesday and Friday.

The court also agreed that he be allowed to travel between Port Elizabeth and East London. Turnbull’s request to report at police stations in these two towns was dismissed.

A video played in court earlier‚ recorded by Gray’s cousin‚ showed Gray in a chokehold before being tossed aside by Turnbull during an alleged assault.

His case was postponed to November 29 for further investigation.

— TimesLIVE

 

