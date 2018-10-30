Four arrested after Sterkstroom protest

Four people have been arrested in Sterkstroom following the protest which saw the municipal offices burnt and all roads entering the town barricaded with burning tyres on Monday.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the arrest stating that the arrest was a result of a sleepless night by the public order police (Pops) working together with the Sterkstroom police members.“After spending the whole night looking for the suspects, four people between the ages of 23 and 43 were arrested and are facing charges of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property,” she said.

Mdleleni said the four will appear in the Sterkstroom magistrate’s court soon.“On Tuesday, the situation went back to normal and people are continuing with their daily work,” she said

ANC regional secretary Lusanda Sizani in a statement said the ANC appreciates and respects the right of citizens to engage into public protest as enshrined in the constitution.“We have learnt with regret the burning of the Enoch Mgijima local municipality satellite office in Sterkstroom allegedly by protesters.

Destruction of public property must be condemned, our people must totally refrain from destroying property as it is meant to accelerate services to the general society,” he said.He said the ANC is calling upon municipal authorities to quickly find an amicable solution on the issue affecting the people while those who did this act must be brought to book.