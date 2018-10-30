The Catholic Archbishop of Johannesburg‚ Buti Tlhagale‚ has proposed that priests who abuse children be automatically excommunicated from the church‚ meaning they would be permanently disbarred.

Speaking at the ordination of four Catholic priests in Johannesburg at the weekend‚ Tlhagale said that considering the moral gravity of abuse of minors by priests‚ the church ought to consider expanding the list of acts that prompt automatic excommunication.

