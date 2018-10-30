Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has enlisted the services of advocate Dali Mpofu in his fight with the ANC’s national executive committee over their decision to disband the provincial ANC leadership.

In papers filed before the South Gauteng High Court‚ Mahumapelo supported the action of four ANC members to challenge the organisation’s decision that had him removed as provincial ANC chairperson.

They want the court to set aside the decision taken in August this year.

Mpofu‚ who is also the chairperson of the EFF‚ confirmed that he was representing Mahumapelo but would not comment further on the matter.

“The ANC also alleges that the decision to dissolve was taken as a consequence of the poor functionality of the branches. But this is a self-defeating argument‚” Mpofu said in his heads of argument filed with the court.

The NEC dissolved the ANC leadership in the North West and appointed a tentative task team led by Premier Job Mokgoro.

Mahumapelo was also included in the interim leadership structure but he has since turned it down.

Now he is fighting for his job back‚ opting to take part in court action‚ arguing that the NEC decision was procedurally flawed.

The four ANC members who took the party to court argued that the ANC NEC did not have a legitimate reason to dissolve the provincial leadership.

The heads of argument filed noted that Mahumapelo fully supported the argument that the NEC decision that led to his removal did not comply with the ANC constitution.“The procedural improprieties were so gross that any decision arrived at thereby cannot be held to be in accordance with the ANC‚” the court papers read.

The group‚ represented by Mpofu‚ argued that opposing papers from Luthuli House‚ deposed by deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte‚ amounted to hearsay.

The case is expected to be heard in court on Friday and Mahumapelo could not be reached for comment.

Mahumapelo’s supporters were transported to Luthuli House on Tuesday where they protested in favour of his reinstatement.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party’s legal division was dealing with issues related to the North West structure.“Our legal team is dealing with the matter‚” he said.