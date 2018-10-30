UPDATE | Winds of 103km/h to hit the Eastern Cape coastline

Winds of 103km/h are smashing their way up the Eastern Cape coastline.

The first major infrastructure casualty was a huge and historic harbour crane in the Nelson Mandela Bay harbour which toppled and lies in a giant crumpled mass of steel on the port wall.At 8.45am on Tuesday the wind peaked at 103km in Nelson Mandela Bay, according to measurements taken by the SA Weather Service.The container loading crane crashed minutes after 6.30am, said the service’s Garth Sampson.

At just after 8am, the Daron Mann Breakfast on Algoa FM reported that listeners had sent in photographs of a crane that had been blown over in the entrance to the Port Elizabeth harbour.