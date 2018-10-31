BCM proposes revised budget for Chippa funding

A newly reviewed memorandum of agreement between Buffalo City Metro and Chippa United has been proposed for approval during a council meeting on Wednesday.

The revised version comes after BCM councillors raised concerns about the proposed partnership which was tabled in the last council meeting in August.

As part of the revised agreement BCM city manager Andile Sihlahla said:

“Having considered the sponsorship budget and other municipal commitments regarding sponsorships, the institutions can only afford to support Chippa United Football Club with R5.5-million.

“Six matches at a maximum of R1-million VAT inclusive per match excluding unofficial match. The R5.5-million is inclusive of R500,000 which is allocated for marketing. Chippa United shall be required to present to management its proposed annual marketing expense.”

The revised proposed agreement also states that the partnership should be reduced from three years to two among other changes.

BCM councillors also want the football club to give back to the community.​